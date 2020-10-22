Gronkowski (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
As anticipated, Gronkowski was back at practice after he sat out Wednesday's session due to the shoulder issue. Prior to that session, coach Bruce Arians characterized Gronkowski's absence as a veteran's day off, so the Buccaneers don't seem to harbor any real concern about his status for Sunday's game in Las Vegas. The Buccaneers will wait and see if Gronkowski is able to upgrade to full participation Friday before determining whether he'll carry a designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Misses practice with shoulder issue•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Gets day off•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Scores first TD of season•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Ready to rock•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Reps capped in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Limited in practice Wednesday•