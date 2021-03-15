The Buccaneers and Gronkowski agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A reunion between the two was the expected outcome this offseason as the Buccaneers attempt to keep as much of the Super Bowl LV champions intact as possible. Gronkowski will rejoin position mates Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard after posting a 45-623-7 line on 77 targets last season in his return from a one-year retirement.
