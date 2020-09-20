Gronkowski failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The multi-time Pro Bowler has surprisingly looked like anything but over the first two games of his NFL return after a one-year sabbatical. Gronk's legendary rapport with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has yet to materialize, and in fact, it was the tight end who was the intended target Sunday on Brady's one interception of the day. What made Gronkowski's fantasy dud all the more galling was the fact receiver Chris Godwin (concussion) was sidelined for the contest, which would have seemingly set up the former for a significant boost in opportunity. Gronkowski will look to put his forgettable 2020 start behind him when the Buccaneers clash with the Broncos in a Week 3 interconference road battle.