Gronkowski caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 25-23 win over the Giants.

Gronkowski hauled in a three-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, giving him a score in three straight showings. With at least four receptions in each game over that span as well, the veteran is slowly becoming a bigger factor for the Bucs. While that's helped his stock lately, it'll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay's targets are divided once wideout Chris Godwin (finger) and new-addition Antonio Brown join him among quarterback Tom Brady's bevy of options.