Gronkowski (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Gronkowski opened the week with an absence from practice but upgraded to limited participation Thursday and a full session Friday. He had his best game of the season in last week's 38-10 win over the Packers, and he's averaging six targets over his past four games.
