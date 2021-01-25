Gronkowski secured his only target for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The 2020 season and postseason have often been an exercise in humility and sacrifice for Gronkowski, who's garnered nowhere near the same level of attention from Tom Brady as he once did back during their New England days. Nevertheless, the unparalleled chemistry the two once enjoyed still rears its head from time to time, and Sunday, it did so on a crucial 29-yard grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter that helped set up a critical Ryan Succop field goal after the Packers had closed to within five. His 2-43 line over the last two playoff games notwithstanding, the veteran could certainly deliver a big play or two during Super Bowl LIV versus either the Bills or Chiefs, two teams that had trouble defending tight ends all season.