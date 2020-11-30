Gronkowski secured six of seven targets for 106 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The former Pro Bowler put together his first 100-yard effort since Week 14 of the 2018 season, with 29- and 48-yard grabs accounting for the majority of his tally on the afternoon. Gronkowski has repeatedly demonstrated he still has the wheels to beat downfield coverage this season, and Sunday's production was a welcome haul for fantasy managers after the veteran had posted a combined 5-78-1 line over the prior three games. Having busted out of that slump, Gronkowski will now need to carry over the momentum into a Week 14 battle against the Vikings following the Buccaneers' bye.