Gronkowski secured six of seven targets for 48 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

After two utterly forgettable weeks to start the campaign, Gronkowski finished with the team lead in receptions and targets for the contest. The perennial Pro Bowler appeared to be moving well on his routes, bearing resemblance to the early-career version of himself that was utterly dominant at his position for multiple seasons. It's reasonable to expect that Gronkowski was going to have even more of an acclimation period than Tom Brady in their new Tampa Bay digs, given that he was also getting back into football shape after a season off in addition to adapting to a new offensive system. Therefore, Sunday's performance could be a sign that things are starting to click for Gronkowski, who'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 4 home matchup against the Chargers.