Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Expects to pass physical

Gronkowski has already taken a physical in Boston, and while he's awaiting the official results, the tight end reportedly feels that he'll pass it "with flying colors," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Assuming no unexpected snags with his physical, the deal sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-rounder will soon become official. Once it is, he'll join a tight end corps that already includes O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, though even prior to Tuesday's news, there were rumors about Howard potentially being on the move. Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, last played in the NFL in 2018, but a year away from the game could well benefit him, considering the pounding that his body took during his nine seasons with the Patriots. Now that he's about to be reunited with QB Tom Brady, Gronkowski re-enters the fantasy realm as player who could return to elite status at his position, assuming he can avoid injuries in 2020.