Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Expects to pass physical
Gronkowski has already taken a physical in Boston, and while he's awaiting the official results, the tight end reportedly feels that he'll pass it "with flying colors," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Assuming no unexpected snags with his physical, the deal sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-rounder will soon become official. Once it is, he'll join a tight end corps that already includes O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, though even prior to Tuesday's news, there were rumors about Howard potentially being on the move. Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, last played in the NFL in 2018, but a year away from the game could well benefit him, considering the pounding that his body took during his nine seasons with the Patriots. Now that he's about to be reunited with QB Tom Brady, Gronkowski re-enters the fantasy realm as player who could return to elite status at his position, assuming he can avoid injuries in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can Gronk still be Gronk?
Gronk is back and now with Tom Brady in Tampa. What does it mean in Fantasy?
-
Projecting new-look Bucs offense
The Buccaneers are trading for Rob Gronkowski, who is coming out of retirement. What does it...
-
Brandon Aiyuk prospect profile
Brandon Aiyuk's 2019 season put him on the draft prospect map, but is it enough to see him...
-
Draft Preview: Top RBs, sleepers
Two days before the NFL Draft, our experts go on the record with key players and issues for...
-
Bryan Edwards prospect profile
Bryan Edwards is among the biggest receivers in the NFL Draft, but is he worth the risk in...
-
4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL...