Gronkowski could be set for an expanded role in Monday night's Week 8 game against the Giants with Chris Godwin (finger) ruled out for the contest.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com confirms Godwin fractured his index finger on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception in Sunday's win over the Raiders and will be forced to miss Week 8 at minimum. Gronkowski has only generated a combined 4-82 line on 10 targets over the three prior games Godwin has missed this season with a concussion and a hamstring injury, but he's shown clear signs of being back to full football shape and having a firm grasp of coach Bruce Arians' offense of late. The multi-time Pro Bowler well head into Monday night's contest riding the wave of his best two-game stretch as a Buccaneer, as he posted 10 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers and Raiders in Weeks 6 and 7, respectively.