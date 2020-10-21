Gronkowski, along with longtime teammate Tom Brady, was given a veteran's day off from practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Any absence of practice participation on the part of a player the caliber of Gronkowski is always newsworthy, but this report allays any health-related concerns. The multi-time Pro Bowler has seemingly started to hit his stride in coach Bruce Arians' offense, as Gronkowski has a 15-207-1 line over his last four games.
