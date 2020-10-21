Coach Bruce Arians said Gronkowski will sit out Wednesday's practice in what amounts to a veteran's day off, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Any practice absence from a player of Gronkowski's caliber is always newsworthy, but this report seemingly allays any injury-related concerns. The multi-time Pro Bowler has seemingly started to hit his stride in Arians' offense, with Gronkowski amassing a 15-207-1 line over his last four games.