Gronkowski brought in five of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also fumbled once but it was recovered by the offense.

The veteran tight end continued an upward trajectory that began in Week 3, posting five grabs, including a touchdown, on eight targets for the second consecutive contest. After bringing in just two of four targets for 11 yards over his first pair of contests, the 31-year-old has increasingly rounded into form with a 20-280-2 line over the subsequent five games. While Gronkowski's overall numbers are highly unlikely to match those of his heyday in New England due to the Buccaneers having so many mouths to feed on offense, he should have another chance to offer solid production at a volatile fantasy position during a Week 8 Monday night battle against the vulnerable Giants.