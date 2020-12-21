Gronkowski brought in three of seven targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Gronkowski tied Mike Evans and Antonio Brown for the team lead in targets, but a couple of off-target throws from Tom Brady helped contribute to the veteran tight end's sub-50-percent catch rate. Gronkowski's week-to-week fantasy outlook continues to have a bit of feast-or-famine quality to it due to the number of appealing targets available to Brady, and he's now recorded three or fewer catches in five of the last six contests. He'll look to exploit a favorable Week 16 matchup against the Lions on Saturday afternoon.