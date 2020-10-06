Gronkowski (shoulder) was limited at Tuesday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Gronkowski hasn't looked like himself through four games, accounting for just one catch of greater than 20 yards, 6.3 YPT and no touchdowns on 14 targets. More looks could be on tap due to the banged-up nature of the Bucs' receiving corps and the fact fellow tight end O.J. Howard suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles this past Sunday. That said, Gronkowski will look to rid himself of injury by the time Thursday's game at Chicago kicks off.
