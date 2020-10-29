Gronkowski (shoulder) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
A shoulder issue has plagued Gronkowski for the past few weeks, but his snap count hasn't suffered, as he's logged at least 70 percent of the plays on offense in six of seven games this season. On top of that, he's found pay dirt in back-to-back games, combining for 10 catches (on 16 targets) for 140 yards and the pair of scores during that stretch. Assuming he continues to play through the injury Monday versus the Giants, Gronkowski could be in line for even more work with Chris Godwin (finger) expected to be sidelined.
