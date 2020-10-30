Gronkowski (shoulder) remained limited Friday at practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gronkowski played through the same shoulder issue last week and caught five of eight targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in a 45-20 win over the Raiders. He's coming of three straight games with at least six targets and 52 yards, and there hasn't been any suggestion he's in real danger of missing Monday's matchup with the Giants.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Extra Week 8 opportunities on tap?•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: In end zone again Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Cleared to face Raiders•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Back at practice in limited fashion•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Misses practice with shoulder issue•