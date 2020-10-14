Gronkowski (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gronkowski put forth a 'LP/LP/FP' practice slate last week before being cleared to suit up versus the Bears, so it appears likely that the Buccaneers are still simply limiting his reps. With O.J. Howard (Achilles) out for the season, and all of Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) also dealing with injuries, Gronkowski stands to be consistently involved on offense during Sunday's contest against the Packers.
