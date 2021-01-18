Gronkowski secured one of five targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

Gronkowski was disappointingly quiet for the second straight postseason contest, but his one catch Sunday moved the Buccaneers into position for what would turn out to be a game-sealing touchdown in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Gronkowski's extremely quiet last few games notwithstanding, the tight end's unquestionable level of rapport with Tom Brady always makes him an interesting dart throw for DFS formats, including in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers in Lambeau Field.