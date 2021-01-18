Gronkowski secured one of five targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.
Gronkowski was disappointingly quiet for the second straight postseason contest, but his one catch Sunday moved the Buccaneers into position for what would turn out to be a game-sealing touchdown in the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Gronkowski's extremely quiet last few games notwithstanding, the tight end's unquestionable level of rapport with Tom Brady always makes him an interesting dart throw for DFS formats, including in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers in Lambeau Field.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Non-factor in playoff win•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Quiet finish to regular season•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Maximizes opportunities in win•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Inefficient with targets in win•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Makes one catch count•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Eclipses century mark in loss•