Gronkowski (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's walk-through practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Bucs' initial injury report of the week was lengthy, but in the case of Gronkowski, we'll operate under the assumption that his listed limitations were maintenance-related. If that's indeed the case, the tight end seems destined for more pass-catching opportunities, beginning Thursday against the Bears, in the wake of teammate O.J. Howard having suffered a major Achilles' injury Sunday.
