Gronkowski secured one of two targets for a two-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

The veteran tight end couldn't come close to his season-best 106-yard outing against the Chiefs prior to the bye, but Gronkowski ensured his fantasy day wasn't a total dud with his two-yard scoring grab early in the third quarter. The 31-year-old's production continues to exhibit a fair amount of fluctuation on a weekly basis, with Sunday's line actually serving as Gronkowski's second one-catch, two-yard effort over the last five games. Naturally, he also has the talent to put together much better numbers in any given week, and he'll encounter a favorable positional matchup in a Week 15 divisional battle against the Falcons.