Gronkowski secured two of three targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran tight end closed out the scoring on the afternoon with a seven-yard grab at the 4:24 mark of the fourth quarter. However, the highlight of Gronkowski's afternoon was arguably his earlier reception, when he carried multiple Panthers on his back en route to a 44-yard gain. Gronkowki's target share is likely going to fluctuate more than ever with Antonio Brown quickly acclimating to the offense, but the 31-year-old could have an impact in a Week 11 Monday night matchup versus a Rams defense that's proven adept at limiting wide receiver production.