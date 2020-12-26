Gronkowski brought in both of his targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Gronkowski made sure to make his scant opportunities count Saturday catching touchdown passes of 33 and 25 yards from Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert in the first and third quarters, respectively. The veteran tight end's seven scoring grabs on the season rank as his second-highest figure in a season since 2015, and arguably just as important, he continues to be blessed with excellent health in his return from a one-year sabbatical from the NFL. Gronkowski will look to make good use of one final tune-up before the postseason in a Week 17 divisional contest against the Falcons.