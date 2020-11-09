Gronkowski brought in one of six targets for two yards in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

In what was a nightmarish evening for the Buccaneers as a whole, Gronkowski put together his least productive performance since being blanked on one target against the Panthers back in Week 2. Gronkowski had recorded between three and five receptions in four straight games and caught a touchdown in three of them, so the downturn Sunday was particularly jarring. Antonio Brown did make his Bucs debut in the game as well, but it's worth noting that didn't lead to lack of opportunity for Gronkowski in a game script that skewed heavily toward the pass -- the multi-time Pro Bowler tied several teammates for the team lead in targets. Gronkowski will be one of many players looking to put this loss firmly behind them in a Week 10 road battle against the Panthers.