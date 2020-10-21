Gronkowski (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Earlier Wednesday, coach Bruce Arians told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Gronkowski was slated for a veteran's day off, but the tight end instead has shoulder attached to his name. Gronkowski will look to get in some reps by the end of the week, but Arians' comments seem to imply he'll be OK for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.
