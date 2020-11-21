Gronkowski did not participate in Friday's practice for a non-injury related reason, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Gronkowski was a full participant at Thursday's practice, so this could potentially just be a routine day off. His status at Saturday's practice should bring more clarity to the situation. The veteran tight end hauled in two receptions on three targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in last week's 46-23 victory over the Panthers.