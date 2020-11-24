Gronkowski secured two of six targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Despite the fact the Rams defense has mostly been a shutdown unit against receivers all season, Gronkowski couldn't capitalize on what tied for his highest target tally over the last four games. The veteran tight end had built up some nice momentum in Weeks 5-8 with a combined 17-233-3 line on 26 targets over that span, and even though he's garnered a solid 15 looks subsequent to that stretch, Gronk has only parlayed them into five receptions for 78 yards and one score. He'll look to bounce back in a key Week 12 interconference showdown with the Chiefs.