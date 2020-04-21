Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Move to Bucs official
Gronkowski passed a physical, making his trade from New England to Tampa Bay official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As expected, the last hurdle has been completed in the transaction. Gronkowski comes out of retirement to join forces with Tom Brady once again, from whom he caught 78 touchdowns in nine seasons while with the Patriots. The Buccaneers' tight end room now is jam-packed, as Gronkowski get added to a group that already includes O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, among others. Considering his rapport with Brady, Gronkowski immediately vaults up the ranks of fantasy TEs, but the soon-to-be 31-year-old will have to compete with the aforementioned duo plus the stellar WR combo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for targets in 2020.
