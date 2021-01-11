Gronkowski failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

Cameron Brate got all the glory in terms of the Buccaneers tight ends on a night when Tom Brady threw for 381 yards and a pair of touchdowns, generating a 4-80 line on six targets, Meanwhile, Gronkowski was surprisingly ignored for the majority of the contest, making it even quieter performance than his 2-29 line in Week 17. Gronkowski bounced back from sub-par efforts on a couple of occasions this past regular season, and he'll try to do the same in a divisional-round matchup against the Saints next Sunday evening.