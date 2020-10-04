Gronkowski secured one of three targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Gronkowski was once again firmly down the list in terms of targets, as his relatively underwhelming start to the season carried over into a fourth game Sunday. The former Patriots legend's profile in the offense appeared to be on the rise after a season-high six-catch tally in Week 3, but Gronk was back down to a minor role Sunday despite gaining impressive yardage on his one reception. However, the season-ending Achilles injury suffered by O.J. Howard late in Sunday's contest could certainly change that dynamic beginning with a Week 5 road matchup against the Bears on Thursday night.