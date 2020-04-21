Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Onward to Tampa Bay

The Patriots have agreed to trade Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round selection, pending a physical, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gronkowski to Tampa Bay went from rumor to reality quickly. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Gronkowski informed him that he's already taken a physical with the Buccaneers, meaning this deal may be official in short order. Gronkowski will rejoin former teammate Tom Brady to provide another threat to an offensive that was explosive before his arrival.