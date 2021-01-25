Gronkowski secured his only target for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The 2020 season and postseason often have been an exercise in humility and sacrifice for Gronkowski, who's garnered nowhere near the same level of attention from Tom Brady as he once did during their New England days. Nevertheless, the chemistry the two once enjoyed still rears its head from time to time, and it did so Sunday on a crucial 29-yard grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter that helped set up a critical Ryan Succop field goal after the Packers had closed within five points. Gronkowski's 2-43-0 line over the last two playoff games notwithstanding, the veteran may deliver a big play or two during Super Bowl LV versus either the Bills or Chiefs, two teams that had trouble defending tight ends all season.