Gronkowski brought in two of four targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Despite Mike Evans suffering a knee injury in the first quarter that forced him to miss the rest of the contest, Gronkowski played only a minor role in the air attack eight days after touching up the Lions for a pair of touchdowns on as many catches. The veteran tight end's production frequently fluctuated during his 2020 return after a one-year retirement, with Gronkowski recording one or no receptions in four games but posting four or more catches in five others. The 31-year-old was a bit more productive as the campaign went on in terms of his red-zone work, posting all seven of his touchdowns between Weeks 6 and 16. Gronkowski will now look to parlay his vast postseason experience from his days in New England into new January successes, beginning with a wild-card matchup against Washington on Saturday night.