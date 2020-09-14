Gronkowski caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Saints.

The 31-year-old supposedly looked rejuvenated in camp after taking the 2019 season off, but Gronkowski didn't make much impact in his Tampa debut. In fact, it was O.J. Howard, and not Gronk, who hauled in Tom Brady's first TD pass as a Buccaneer. With a deep TE group that also includes Cameron Brate all jockeying for snaps, there may not be many opportunities for Gronkowski in the early going until he's fully up to speed on his new playbook.