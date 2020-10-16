Gronkowski (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
There was never any suggestion of Gronkowski's game status being in jeopardy. He upgraded to full practice participation Friday, setting him up for his usual role in a battle of NFC heavyweights. Gronkowski started the season slow, but he's played 80 percent or more of snaps in three straight games, averaging 3.3 catches for 43 yards on 5.3 targets in that stretch.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Reps capped in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Solid in Week 5 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Ready for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski: Listed as limited Monday•