Gronkowski (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Tampa Bay is managing Gronkowski's reps carefully this week while he manages a shoulder injury, as he's now been limited in back-to-back workouts. So long as he upgrades to full activity Friday, Gronkowski should enter Sunday's game against the Packers minus an injury designation. Gronkowski has yet to reach the end zone this season, but the Buccaneers have freed him up for more receiving work of late after he served mainly as a blocking specialist in the team's first two contests. Over the last three weeks, Gronkowski has drawn 16 targets, turning them into 10 receptions for 129 yards.
