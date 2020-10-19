Gronkowski caught five of eight targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers.

The 78 receiving yards were not only a season high for the veteran tight end, it led the team on a day when the Bucs' defense dominated the opposition, while Gronkowski's 12-yard TD catch right before halftime was his first in a Tampa Bay uniform. While it's worth noting that Gronk's best performance of the year came when both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were in the lineup, Evans only saw two targets and the team didn't pass the ball much in the second half. If Tampa's Week 7 road trip to Las Vegas ends up supplying a less friendly game script, Gronkowski could once again find himself taking a back seat in the passing game.