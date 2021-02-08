Gronkowski brought in six of seven targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Following a very quiet postseason, Gronkowski reemerged in the offense at precisely the right time, as he'd frequently done in Super Bowls past with the Patriots. The veteran tight end got loose several times downfield against Chiefs linebackers and safeties, notching eight- and 17-yard scoring receptions in the first half. With Sunday's tally, Gronkowski pushed his Super Bowl career catch total to 24, the most by any tight end in the history of the NFL's title game. Gronkowski played the 2020 season on a one-year contract, but after producing a solid 45-623-7 line during the regular campaign and then showing he still had plenty left in the tank Sunday, there's a good possibility he's back with the Buccaneers in 2021.