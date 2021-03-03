Gronkowski, who played the 2020 season on a one-year, $10 million deal, is a strong candidate for a return to the Buccaneers next season if he's willing to continue his career, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The multi-time Pro Bowler ultimately proved an ideal fit in his return from a one-year retirement, unsurprisingly meshing well with Tom Brady and checking in as a superior blocker for the running game. Gronkowski's final 45/623/7 regular-season line was a mere shadow of some of those he produced during his Patriots heyday, but that appeared to largely be a byproduct of what was much more of a complementary role by design within a talent-laden pass-catching corps. Laine notes that working heavily in favor of a Gronkowski return -- besides his obvious connection to Brady -- is the fact he brings plenty of stability at tight end to a team that hasn't been able to count on the talented but oft-injured O.J. Howard to remain on the field for a full season.