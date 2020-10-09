Gronkowski (shoulder) secured three of six targets for 52 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

The veteran tight end looked like his old self on a 23-yard catch-and-run play in the fourth quarter, even as he appeared to come up a bit gimpy after the grab. However, Gronkowski was unable to corral a key third-down pass that was a bit behind him on the Buccaneers final drive, a possession that ended on downs on an incompletion to Cameron Brate on the next play. Gronkowski has shown some signs of life over the last three games after a very lackluster first pair of contests, securing 10 of 16 targets for 129 yards over that span. His target tally Thursday was his second highest of the campaign thus far, and he'll likely continue getting a fair amount of attention during the Buccaneers' Week 6 home showdown with the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.