Gronkowski (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup against against the Giants.

Gronkowski was limited in consecutive practices earlier in the week due to a shoulder issue, but he was able to practice fully Saturday en route to getting the green light for Monday's game. Barring any setbacks, look for the veteran tight end to take on his usual role with the team, one that could have him serve as important part of the game plan with Chris Godwin out and Antonio Brown not yet eligible to play.