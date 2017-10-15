Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Active in Week 6
Ayers (back) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Ayers was back up to a full practice by Friday, so his status isn't too surprising. He'll look to help collapse the pocket against the largely stationary Carson Palmer on Sunday afternoon.
