Ayers signed with Tampa Bay on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ayers started 10 games for the Buccaneers in 2017, making 31 tackles and two sacks. He was cut in March after the team signed Vinny Curry and later traded for Jason Pierre-Paul. The Bucs will use Ayers as a reserve defensive end behind the aforementioned players.

More News
Our Latest Stories