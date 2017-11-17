Ayers (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

While he was battling the same ankle injury, Ayers was deemed questionable heading into the Week 10 win over the Jets, ultimately suiting up and supplying three tackles across 48 defensive snaps in the victory. With Ayers coming out of that contest no worse for the wear and turning in a full practice session Friday, he should be on tap for a full workload in the interstate matchup Sunday.