Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Clears concussion protocol
Ayers turned in a full practice Thursday and has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Ayers' full participation in practice Wednesday hinted that the worst of the concussion was behind him, and his removal from the protocol a day later indicates that he received clearance from an independent neurologist to play Sunday against the Lions. With 28 tackles and two sacks across 10 games this season, Ayers isn't a major IDP asset, but he's viewed as a key rotation player along the Bucs' defensive line.
