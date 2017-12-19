Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Doesn't return after suffering stinger
Ayers failed to return to Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons after suffering a stinger in his neck/left shoulder, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports. He finished the contest with one tackle and a forced fumble.
The defensive end suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Adarius Glanton while both were attempting to take down Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Both Ayers and Glanton exited the contest as a result, though Glanton absorbed the brunt of the hit and suffered a lower left leg fracture that will end his season. The Buccaneers will see how Ayers progresses over the next few days before determining his status for the Week 16 matchup with the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Pair of tackles in return•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Out for second straight contest•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.