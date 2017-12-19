Ayers failed to return to Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons after suffering a stinger in his neck/left shoulder, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports. He finished the contest with one tackle and a forced fumble.

The defensive end suffered the injury when he collided with teammate Adarius Glanton while both were attempting to take down Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Both Ayers and Glanton exited the contest as a result, though Glanton absorbed the brunt of the hit and suffered a lower left leg fracture that will end his season. The Buccaneers will see how Ayers progresses over the next few days before determining his status for the Week 16 matchup with the Panthers.