Ayers (rest) did not participate in Friday's training camp practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Head coach Dirk Koetter has noted that he will give some of his veterans the occasional day off during camp so as to preserve them for the regular season. Ayers was one such case Friday, with the defensive end taking a breather after having been a disruptive force in the first few practices.

