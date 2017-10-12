Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Ayers (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran defensive end battled through a knee ailment in Week 5 to post a pair of tackles versus the Patriots. He's now apparently dealing with a back ailment, but the fact he was able to at least log limited participation gives him a fighting chance to take the field versus the Cardinals on Sunday. The week's remaining practice reports should serve to shed light on Ayers' status for the Week 6 road tilt.
