Ayers (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end battled through a knee ailment in Week 5 to post a pair of tackles versus the Patriots. He's now apparently dealing with a back ailment, but the fact he was able to at least log limited participation gives him a fighting chance to take the field versus the Cardinals on Sunday. The week's remaining practice reports should serve to shed light on Ayers' status for the Week 6 road tilt.