Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Misses practice Wednesday
Ayers (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ayers was one of multiple Buccaneers defensive players to exit Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons due to injury. The play that Ayers was sidelined on also resulted in linebacker Adarius Glanton suffering a lower leg fracture, so the former escaped the incident comparably unscathed. However, the after-effects were still enough to keep Ayers out of practice for the initial session of Week 16 prep, with another update on his condition slated to come with Thursday's injury report.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Doesn't return after suffering stinger•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Questionable to return•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Pair of tackles in return•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...