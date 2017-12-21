Ayers (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ayers was one of multiple Buccaneers defensive players to exit Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons due to injury. The play that Ayers was sidelined on also resulted in linebacker Adarius Glanton suffering a lower leg fracture, so the former escaped the incident comparably unscathed. However, the after-effects were still enough to keep Ayers out of practice for the initial session of Week 16 prep, with another update on his condition slated to come with Thursday's injury report.