Ayers (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.

The veteran pass rusher will miss his second consecutive game, as he's apparently yet to clear the league-mandated protocol for head injuries. Ryan Russell is likely to draw the start in Ayers' stead, while Patrick O'Connor, who was promoted from the practice squad last Tuesday, should see a solid amount of snaps in the rotation as well.